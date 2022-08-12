Peter L. Midwood recently passed away in his beloved town of Manchester. Peter moved to the town in 2015. He quietly began establishing his legacy as a master gardener in his Morse Court neighborhood by planting and tending to various flower beds. Neighbors quickly realized his skill and relied on his knowledge and wisdom seeking advice with their own plantings.
Within a few years Peter moved to a more central location (1 School Street) in Manchester where he tended to the flowers enjoyed by thousands of walkers, bikers, and motorists every day. Peter could often be seen at 5:30 a.m. watering his beloved flowers, and approached his craft in a “Kaizen” manner.
Few knew one of Peter’s life goals was to live in Manchester. He had established a successful Real Estate practice in Boston’s Back Bay, subsequently expanding to the Seaport District. If he wasn’t quietly tending to many residents’ gardens, enjoying Singing Beach, or entertaining with his guitar, Peter would resignedly commute into Boston when called upon by colleagues who required his expertise.
Those fortunate enough to meet and socialize with Peter were always greeted with a kind Cheshire Cat-like smile, followed by a clever quip or joke about the current state of the world. Peter will be missed.