Muriel Duffy, 82 of East Boston, passed away peacefully on October 24. She was predeceased by her parents Maude and William Duffy and her nine siblings. Muriel is survived by her caregiver niece, Mary Ellen Cook, three generations of nieces and nephews who all fondly called her "Auntie," and her dear friends. After many years in Nashua, N.H., she spent her retirement years at The Plains of Manchester and Seacoast Nursing Center in Gloucester.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 128 Pine Street in Manchester. All friends and family are welcome. At Muriel's request the dress is casual, jeans preferred.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to: Friends of the Council of Aging; 10 Central Street; Manchester, MA 01944 or Friends of Seacoast Nursing Center, 292 Washington St. Gloucester, MA 01930.
A special thank you to Seacoast Nursing Center and Care Dimensions of Danvers for the special care she received this past year.