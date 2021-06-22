Mrs. Mary I. (Spagnolo) Flammia, age 83, passed away on Sunday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Flammia, Sr. with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
Born in Boston, raised in Revere and a resident of Saugus, Mrs. Flammia was the daughter of the late Rosario and Teresa Spagnolo. After graduating from Revere High School, she worked for New England Telephone & Telegraph. A devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother she continuously kept family at the core of everything she did – instilling that lesson behind which will be passed on for generations to come.
Mrs. Flammia is survived by her six children; Charles Flammia Jr. and his wife Kim, Linda LaViska, Anthony Flammia, Alfred Flammia, Joseph Flammia, Edward Flammia & his wife Greice, seven grandchildren; William Gavin, Laura LaViska, Ricky LaViska, Gianna Moran, Catalina Flammia, Marcella Flammia & Arthur Flammia and three great grandchildren; Brae, Marconi and Ella. She was the sister of Catherine Tiro, Elizabeth Arone, Rosario Spagnolo, Antonio Spagnolo, Constance Riley, Vincent Spagnolo and the late Domenic B. Spagnolo.
An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Wednesday June 23 at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery, Saugus, at noon. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com.