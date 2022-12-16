Mary Carolyn (Lane) Palinski, 81, of Beverly, MA, passed away on December 12 at The Herrick House in Beverly, MA. Mary was born in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA on December 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Russell (Fred) and the late Marguerite (Peg) Lane. She was married to the late William (Bill) V. Palinski for 53 years until he passed away in 2019.
Mary is survived by two sons, Michael and his wife Kathleen of Gates Mills, OH and Brian and his wife Cheryl of Mansfield, MA, and five loving grandchildren: Mackenzie, Max, Megan, Connor and Taylor. Mary is also survived by her three siblings: Brian Lane and his wife Linda of Osprey, FL, Marjorie Lebroda and her husband Paul of Beverly, MA, and Charles Lane and his late wife Barbara of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, many nieces and nephews and extended family whom she cherished.
Mary was a graduate of the class of 1959 at Story High School in Manchester-by-the-Sea and Burdett College in Boston. Over the years she worked at various companies as receptionist, secretary and office manager. She was especially proud of her time spent as a buyer for Blue Cross Blue Shield and a concierge for Brighton Gardens Assisted Living. Mary made many friends during her time volunteering at the Beverly Senior Center and Weight Watchers, and as a member of the Red Hat Society.
Throughout Mary’s life, there was nothing she loved more than to be around family and friends. She was known to be on the phone for hours at a time, talking to one friend after another. Many of her close friendships were made through her volunteering activities and frequent dinner parties.
A funeral service will be held at Campbell’s Funeral Home on Monday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St. Beverly, on Sunday, December 18 from 1-4 p.m. burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester-by-the-Sea.