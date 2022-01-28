Marshall Eugene Insley, 41, lost his two-year battle with colon cancer October 17 2021. He passed away at home with his family in Bronxville, New York.
He lived in Manchester from birth until 1993. He is survived by his wife, Liz and two children, Paige and Thomas, his parents Libyan Glen, and his brother Kent. He attended both Brookwood and Manchester Public School. He graduated from Charlotte Latin and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, where he was a part of the 2001 National Champion soccer team.
After graduating from UNH Marshall began his career in the financial markets with Bank of America in Charlotte, Dallas, Chicago in New York. He found his way to becoming a successful trader of structured fixed income products for Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, among others, ending a Senior Managing Director of Structured Products Group at Cantor Fitzgerald.
His friends wrote these words and attribute to him at UNC: “He was a lifelong Tar Heel blessed with a loving family a wide range of friends spanning before UNC, through a very successful business career in New York City with his family life in Bronxville. Among all the gifts, Marshall was blessed with the singular quality about him that will be remembered the most was his positivity!”
Marshall’s quiet strength, loyalty, and easy smile will be missed by all who knew him, but certainly not forgotten. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a future date as COVID permits.
The Marshall Insley Cancer Research Fund supports colon cancer research at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Unchf.org/marshall.