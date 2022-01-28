Marshall Eugene Insley

Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Blizzard conditions this evening with heavy snow and gusty winds. Snow will give way to mostly cloudy skies late. Low 8F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Blizzard conditions this evening with heavy snow and gusty winds. Snow will give way to mostly cloudy skies late. Low 8F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.