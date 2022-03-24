Maia R. Hannah, 36, of Gloucester died on Wednesday, March 16 at her home. She was the loving wife to Ryan P. Hannah with whom she shared six years of marriage.
Maia was an avid reader, loved gardening and fishing and most of all, spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Maia is survived by her children Phoenix Hannah and Shealeigh Sullivan.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 1 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall in Manchester.