Lisa Joan Eliassen of Manchester-by-the-Sea, 72, passed away Tuesday May 16 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Bjorn and Florence (Richards) Eliassen. She was the loving partner of Raynald Comtois with whom she shared the last 14 years.
Lisa has two children Mark and Eric, whom she loved and adored. She was very close to her siblings throughout her lifetime.
Lisa’s hobbies revolved around being a nurturer and healer. She was known to console and talk for hours with friends and family that were dealing with their own struggles in life. Lisa was a foodie, known far and wide for gourmet meals that often took days to prepare. Her interest in touch and energy healing was always appreciated, and good for a nice back or neck rub.
Lisa was in the Air Force for seven years, joining in 1970, and stationed at Fairchild AFB, WA and Keesler AFB, MS. Lisa was a technical instructor, base security supervisor, and squad leader for recruits. She retired from the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in April 1978. She was very proud of her service and spoke often of wishing she had been able to retire from the service.
Lisa was co-founder of Eliassen Group Inc. in 1989 with her sister Mona Eliassen Taliaferro. After leaving the company in 1997, she started a new venture, MagnaSource, with her good friend Mark Maguire. She was adored by those she worked with and her positive energy, magnetic personality and authentic interest in people's success drew people to her side.
Lisa is survived by her partner, Raynald Comtois of Manchester via Montreal, Canada; sons Mark Eliassen of Manchester-by-the-Sea and Eric Grey of St Petersburg, FL; brothers Eric Eliassen of Summerland Key, FL and Nils Eliassen of New York, NY; sister, Mona Taliaferro of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Adria Eliassen of Lauderdale by the Sea, FL, and Trina Eliassen of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia; grandchildren Isabella, Caroline and Estella Eliassen, and Edward Siqueira; nephews, Leif, Alex, Ian, Colin and Anders, and nieces, Chanel, Nina, Eva, Alessandra, Carina, Ciera, and Savannah. She was predeceased by her brother, Kim Eliassen.
Visiting hours will be at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly on Friday, May 26, from 4 - 7 p.m. Her graveside funeral service, with military honors, will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Sunday, July 2, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Celebration of Life in Manchester will follow the graveside service. Those interested in attending, please contact Lisa’s sister, Mona. Contributions may be made in Lisa’s memory to Cape Ann Animal Aid at capeannanimalaid.org.