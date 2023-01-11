Jules G. Johnson "Geoff," 80, passed away on December 25, 2022, after a long struggle with dementia. Geoff was born in New York City to Robert E. and Irene A. (Thompson) Johnson. He grew up in Winchester, MA graduating from Winchester High School in 1960, where he met his future wife, Kathleen. Geoff attended Babson College and Bentley College and served in the United States Marine Corps. Later, he owned and operated businesses in Gloucester and Boston. He was a long-time resident of Manchester-by-the-Sea, enjoying many winters in Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. In addition to his parents, Geoff was predeceased by his brother Robert E. Johnson, Jr., and his stepmother Esther S. Johnson. He leaves his devoted wife of 55 years, Kathleen A. (Lopez) Johnson; and sons J. Geoffrey Johnson, Jr. (and wife Lauren) of Jupiter, FL; and Erik K. Johnson (and wife Jennifer) of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA; as well as five loving grandchildren: Chase, Finn, Dylan, Hadley, and Grayden. He also leaves brothers Barry F. Johnson (and wife Mila) of Vero Beach, FL; John G. Johnson (and wife Linda) of Nantucket, MA and Vero Beach, FL; Robert C. Johnson (and wife Sean) of Centerville, MA; sisters Bonnie S. Markwell (and husband Ian) of Queensland, AU; Leslie B. Johnson of Nantucket, MA; plus, many nieces and nephews.
Geoff had a love of music, nature, animals, cars, and motorcycles. He will be greatly missed by family and many close friends.
Services will be private.