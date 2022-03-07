Joseph “Joe” Halloran passed away at his home in Manchester by the Sea on February 27th after a battle with cancer. He was 78 years old. He was the son of Kathleen (Clancy) Halloran and James F. Halloran. He was also predeceased by his brother, James F. Halloran Jr., and sister, Anne P. Daley.
Joe grew up in Manchester. He attended St. Johns Prep in Danvers and Northeastern University in Boston. He was a civil engineer. Joe was in the Air Force from 1967- 1971 and reached the rank of captain. He worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Dept. of Environmental Management in Lynn and the Northeast region as an engineer.
Joe was married to Gail (Tibbetts) Halloran and had a daughter, Samantha Halloran of Somerville MA and step son, Justin Daigle of Peabody MA. And a golden retriever named Ceilidh. He is also survived by two nephews, James F. Daley of Manchester and Timothy L. Daley and wife Leslie of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, two nieces, Alice G. Tibbetts of Windsor MA and Mellissa Sirikan of Plymouth MA, a brother-in-law, Keith Tibbetts of Plymouth MA.
Joe enjoyed projects around the house and activities with both children including scouts and robotics. Joe and Gail enjoyed traveling New England with their children and golden retrievers. Joe belonged to the American Legion Amaral Bailey Post 113.
A passion of Joe’s was Tucks Point in Manchester. He and his wife had their wedding reception at the Chowder House at Tucks Point and had many fond memories there having grown up in town. In the early 2000’s he served on the Tucks Point Committee. Working on restoration projects. Joe was honored as Volunteer of the Year from his work on the Tucks Point Committee in 2001.
Joe will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Joe’s Funeral Service will be held at graveside at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester on Wednesday, April 6th at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: The Tucks Point Gift Account care of Parks & Rec Dept. Town of Manchester by the Sea, 10 Central Street, Manchester by the Sea, 01944 in Joe Halloran’s memory.