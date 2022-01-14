John Elder, 60, of Leland, NC, formerly of Manchester and Hamilton, MA, passed away on December 9, 2021 surrounded by his wife and daughters. John was born September 21, 1961 to Jean and Edward Elder. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man and a true gentleman. You had to pay close attention to catch his subtle humor, but if you did, it was well worth it. He loved nothing more than being a husband and father. Family always came first.
John is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughters Ashley Elder and Carley Mills, son-in-law Scott Mills, and granddaughter Abigail. He is also survived by his mother, Martha, sister Joan (Joseph) Costa, aunt, Elise Howatt, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his grandson, Trevor.
The family welcomes donations in his name to the Shriners Hospitals or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
A celebration of John’s life will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the Manchester American Legion Hall (14 Church St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944). All are welcome and encouraged to wear their favorite tie-dye.