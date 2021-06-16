Joanne N. (Wielgorecki) Parisi, 84, beloved wife of the late Nicholas G. Parisi, passed away on June 9, from congestive heart failure. She was born at Beverly Hospital to her proud parents Sarah and Zygmund Wielgorecki of Manchester-by-the-Sea. Her Manchester lineage runs deep, as her Grandparents Joseph and Josephine Waszak and Great Uncle Steve Waszak, immigrated from Poland in the early 1900's, choosing Manchester-by-the-Sea as their new home.
Joanne was a Manchester Story High Graduate Class of 1954 and then earned her RN Degree from the MGH School of Nursing in 1958.
She was blessed to travel the world with her husband, who worked for TWA and often their children joined as well. They created many beautiful memories.
Joanne lived life with a flare and was easy to spot at community events with her themed hat collection (Lobster, Turkey, Santa, 4th of July). She adored her family and friends and never missed birthdays or holidays without a special singing voicemail and a comical card. Joanne was known and loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her adoring daughter Maria Parisi and husband Vint Gonser, and the lights of her life granddaughters Victoria and Cassandra Gonser. Her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Paula Parisi, her brother and sister-in-law, Zygmont and Jean Wielgorecki, her nieces Lisa Killian and Teresa Miville, her nephews James Wielgorecki, Conor and Owen Parisi, her brothers-in-law Thomas and Philip (pre-deceased Cosimo) Parisi, sister-in-law Karen Huie, and many grand and great grand nephews and nieces.
The family is having a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations for a Memorial bench to Cape Ann Savings Bank 17 Beach St. Manchester, MA 01944, made out to Maria Parisi.