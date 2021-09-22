Helen (Contompasis) Nahatis, Age 92, of Manchester by the Sea, passed away on Thursday September 15, 2021. Born in Schenectady, NY, Helen was the daughter of the late Harry P. Contompasis and Eugenia (Lalooses) Contompasis. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael G. Nahatis with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Preceded in death by her son Alexander M. Nahatis and sister Jeanette Baskous , Helen is survived by her brothers Dr. Peter H. Contompasis (Betty) and Michael G. Contompasis (Joan); and sons Dean M. Nahatis and Harry M. Nahatis; daughter-in-law Lisa (Kelley) Nahatis; and grandchildren Zoe H. Nahatis, Angela R. Nahatis, and Katharine E. Nahatis. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Helen grew up in Roslindale and West Roxbury, MA. She graduated from Girls’ Latin School in Boston and attended junior college. Helen spent her early years working at her father’s convenience store in Roslindale, MA. She taught Sunday school at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England in Boston and later at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Ipswich.
Helen had a lifelong passion for learning and used a computer well into her 80s. She led her life with integrity and commitment and instilled these same qualities in her sons. Helen enjoyed trips to the Public Garden and museums in Boston with her young sons. Later, she brought her granddaughters into the city to ride the Swan Boats, have tea parties at the Ritz, and enjoy shows in the Theater District.
The funeral will be held on Friday September 24, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church 8 Lafayette Road, Ipswich, MA. Burial in Rosedale Cemetery, Manchester by the Sea. There are no visiting hours. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of Ipswich, P.O. Box 6, Ipswich, MA 01938.