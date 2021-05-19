After a courageous fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS- Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Gregory James Doran, of Manchester, passed away on May 11, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chicago, Illinois to James and Daisy Doran, Greg is survived by his devoted wife Michele, son Zachary Doran of Ayer, MA, two stepchildren AC and Samantha Vivian of Boston, brothers and sisters Randy and Irina Doran, Dave and Erin Doran, Doug and Jackie Doran, and Keli Doran of Michigan, Jill and Patrick Sherwood of California and many nieces and nephews.
Greg graduated from The United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO in 1979. He was stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base and received his MBA in Finance and Marketing from Babson College. He separated after seven years of active duty with the rank of Captain. When asked for his best Air Force memory in an interview, his answer was, “Earning my parachutist badge by successfully free falling for 10 seconds five times. What a rush!”
Greg continued to serve his country as a Department of Defense contractor supporting the United States Air Force. More than 40 years of USAF comptroller experience made him a sought-out advisor. Greg was well respected for his ability and willingness to train aspiring acquisition professionals and mentor financial management trainees. He retired early in August 2020 when his condition progressed. Greg forged numerous friendships with work and Air Force colleagues who visited regularly after his retirement.
Volunteering was of great importance to Greg. He delivered Meals on Wheels for 36 years and was recognized for his dedication by Minuteman Senior Services. He was a Big Brother while stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, and served as President of Pop Warner Youth Football for three years. In addition, Greg and Michele helped deliver furniture and needed items to families of HAWC in Salem.
One of Greg’s passions was the game of golf. His most memorable moment was his hole-in-one using his father’s seven iron at the Air Force Association Golf Tournament at Stowe Acres Country Club. For over 15 years, he was involved with the chapter’s annual fall and spring golf tournaments serving on every planning committee, helping to raise thousands of dollars for STEM scholarships. Greg continued to golf through the fall of 2019 with assistance from family and friends. He enjoyed playing with his stepson AC and close friends in the Pete Frates golf outing at Turner Hill, a fundraiser for ALS research.
Greg and his wife Michele formed “Greg’s Wingteam” and participated in the Walk to Defeat ALS in the fall of 2019 and 2020. With the generous support of family, friends, and coworkers, “Greg’s Wingteam” raised $37,000 for ALS research and to assist families living with this heartbreaking disease. His brother Doug and sister Jill are currently completing a 550-mile trek in the upper peninsula of Michigan in Greg’s honor, to raise money for ALS research.
As a veteran, Greg had the support of the VA and their incredible ALS team in Boston in addition to CCALS and the ALS Organization. Always grateful for cherished family and friends, Greg’s positive attitude, sense of humor and courage continues to strengthen us all daily.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gregory Doran’s memory to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or online at CCALS.ORG.