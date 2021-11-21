Ernest J. Zampell, 90, of Beverly, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 19 at Port Healthcare in Newburyport. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Cole) Zampell. Born in Beverly Farms, he was the son of the late Paul and Angelina (D’Elia) Zampell. He attended Newman Prep in Boston and later UMass Amherst.
An honorably discharged veteran, he served his country during the Korean War as a Sergeant in the United States Army with the Rakkasan 187th regiment reconnaissance unit attached to the 101 Airborne.
Ernest partnered with his brothers Paul and Louis and started Zampell Brothers Construction Co in Beverly. They were successful developers that created and built such projects as Gloucester Engineering, New England Divers, The Beverly Times, Montserrat School of Art and The Garden Towers which was the first HUD project high rise in the City of Beverly. Ernest also received awards for historic preservation for restoring The Joshua Ward House and Masonic Temple Building of Salem. Zampell Construction also had various successful projects throughout New England and Missouri.
During his life he enjoyed many years of gardening and landscaping with his wife. He also took pleasure in spending time working on various projects at his children's businesses and homes. He later assisted his son in many masonry projects across the North Shore. He was a member for many years of St. Mary's in Danvers, MA.
Surviving him is a son Joseph Zampell and his wife Michelle of Hamilton; three daughters, Susan Zampell and her husband Ed Wogan of Magnolia, Jennifer Mayer and her husband Daniel of Essex and Angela Zampell and her fiance Tom Butts of Providence, RI; four grandchildren, Cole and Cullan Zampell, Eden and Anna Mayer; two sisters, Carmel Zampell and Mary Martel; one brother, Paul Zampell and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Thomas, Rose, James, Angelina, Virginia, Lena, and Louis.
His funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernest’s name may be made to Harborside Hospice Foundation, Inc. 241 Winter St., Suite 201, Haverhill, MA 01830.