In the Hornets Nest | Week of April 29

Posted Wednesday, May 1, 2024 5:51 pm

Baseball: Manchester Essex started off the week with a home game against Pentucket on Tuesday, 4/22. Nick Brown and Satchel Rubin both pitched and only let up 2 Earned runs in a solid effort. Troy Flood, Connor St. Laurant, and Ross Edelstein each had a hit. While the Hornets ultimately lost 4-0, it was a great game.

The following day, the Hornets traveled to North Reading. Chris Heim went 2-2 with 2 RBI’s and a stolen base. Parker Woodman hit a 2 RBI double. Troy Flood tripled and scored a run. Despite a strong offensive effort, the Hornets fell to North Reading 7-6 in the bottom of the 7th.

Manchester Essex finished the week strong with a home game against Rockport on Saturday, 4/27. The Hornets secured their first victory of the week, defeating Rockport 12-7. Troy Flood was 3-4 with a HR and 2b. He drove in 4 with 2 runs scored. Matt Mckenna was 2-4 with 3 RBI’s and 2 stolen bases. Nick Glass contributed with 2 hits and an RBI double. Connor St Laurent was 1-1 with an RBI Double. Chris Heim got the win on the mound.

Girls Lacrosse: The Hornets have been on a roll during week four of the spring season! Their Tuesday victory against the Lynnfield Pioneers in the Cape Ann League brings their league record to 2-1. The final score of 14-4 reflects the team’s hard work on both offense and defense, resulting in another solid win. Mechi O’Neil led the charge with six goals, closely followed by Abby Kent with four. On Friday, the Hornets faced Triton and dominated the field throughout all four quarters. With a nine-point lead at halftime, the Hornets made a few positional changes, leading to a few new career accomplishments. Sophomore Teyah Fleming, senior Gabbi D’Andrea, and freshman Sarah Broadbent all scored their first career goals. Additionally, Harper Brooks contributed her first goal of the season, extending the Hornets’ lead to 13. Defensively, junior goalie Brigid Carovillano continued her impressive performance, securing yet another shutout for her career stats. Meanwhile, junior attacker Sylvie McCavanagh not only scored two goals in the offensive circle but also demonstrated impeccable game sense by setting up her teammates for numerous opportunities near the net. With this decisive win, the Hornets now boast an impressive 5-1 record and are well-positioned for success. They’re gearing up for a Friday matchup against Georgetown, followed by a Sunday game against the Hamilton Wenham Generals where they hope to add two more commanding wins to their record.

Boys Lacrosse: The Manchester Essex boys’ lacrosse team finished 1-1, splitting their games last week between Lynnfield losing 15-12, and beating Triton on the road winning 11-9. Senior Quinn Brady reached a milestone on Tuesday vs Lynnfield, recording his 100th career goal, and currently at 106 on his four-year varsity career. The Hornets are currently 2-2 in the CAL and 5-2 on the season. They host Amesbury HS on Tuesday, 4/30 on Hyland Field and travel to D4 powerhouse Weston HS on Saturday for an afternoon out of conference game. This will be the first time Manchester Essex will play a top 5 team in the state for a regular season game in nearly eight years.

Sailing: Wednesday, April 24 The Hornets were ready to take on Beverly, and Pingree was competing against visiting Concord Academy, when a front hurried through our sailing area.

We had initiated a starting sequence when we observed dark rain clouds coming down towards us from the direction of Salem, with the threat of rain and a sharp burst in wind speeds. A few boats capsized, while the coach boats gave assistance as others managed to take down their mainsails and ride out the winds with just their jibs. As expected, the squall passed through quickly, and we reset the course for the new wind. Manchester squared off against Beverly, while Pingree and Concord headed back to the docks.

In Race 1, the Hornets jumped into an early lead in the full breeze, finishing the race with a 1, 2, 3, for 6 points, versus Beverly’s 15. In Race 2, the Beverly sailors turned the tide and managed to achieve a 1, 2, 6, beating the Hornets’ 3, 4, 5. But our sailors tightened things up and came back with another 1, 2, 3, to seal the victory.

Thursday, April 25, The Hornets beat Pingree by the tight score of 3 races to 2.

Eager to improve the previous day’s score while also getting the entire squad into the action, we started out with our top sailors in the boats and won the first two races handily. But when we subbed in the JV sailors, the wheels fell off, and we lost two races by narrow margins. Getting the top sailors off the bench once more, we managed to jump off the starting line and win the last race in a convincing manner. It was a fun day of racing, and everyone on the squad managed to participate in the effort.

Sunday, April 28 we headed up to Portland to compete in the qualifying races for the New England High School Fleet Racing Championship, the O’Day. The team was hampered by the absence of our top skipper due to an illness. Our next two skippers, Nicholas Bock and Grey Brooks, with Cole Cote and Thaddeus Bardsley crewing, had trouble with the conditions and the strong competition, finishing in the bottom half, but picking up some valuable experience in a new venue. On May 2nd, we will take on Landmark at home, and on Saturday we will send our 9th and 10th graders to the Freshman-Sophomore Regatta on Lake Massapoag in Sharon, MA, and two teams to the North Shore Invitational at Manchester.