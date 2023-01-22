Dorothy N. (Niland) Enos, 93, died on January 9. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Enos. She was born in Medford, MA to the late William and Edna (Devanna) Niland.
Dorothy graduated from the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston. She worked at the Boston State House prior to her marriage to Paul in 1957. They lived in Minnesota, New York and California prior to settling in Wausau, WI. Upon retirement they split their time between homes in Amelia Island, FL and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Dorothy was devoted to her family. She was predeceased by her husband Paul, her son Richard and her brother William. She is survived by her daughter Elaine (John) Quinn, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, her grandson Eliott Enos, her granddaughters Katharine Enos(Joe Bolger) Brooklyn, NY, Caroline Quinn, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, her brother Frederick Niland, Winchester, MA, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass will be held at Visitation Parish (Sacred Heart Church) Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. Donations in Dorothy’s name may be made to Doctors Without Borders at doctorswithoutborders.org.