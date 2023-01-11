David Alfred Doane, 85, husband of Roselyn L. (Lane) Doane of Essex, died January 6, in the Beverly Hospital following his extended illness.
Born July 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Alfred Snow Doane and Helena Way Doane of Manchester. Dave grew up on Pleasant St in Manchester. He graduated from High School in 1955 on a Friday night and left by train the next morning for Boot Camp in Bainbridge Maryland. After Boot Camp he was sent to Norfolk, VA to a ship named the USS Sanborn. “Away All Boats” was filmed on this ship while he was aboard. He later spent time on the ship The Cradwell. One of his deployments crossed the North Pole so he received a certificate called Realm of the Arctic. After four years of active service and two years of reserve service he was honorably discharged in 1958. Dave was very happy being on the ocean and loved sailing aboard The Tinker with his friend Hermon.
Dave returned to Manchester and worked for Andrews Plumbing before joining the Laborers Union. Dave met Roselyn Lane at Woodman’s Diner where she worked as a waitress. She spilled a glass of water in his lap, and he was smitten. They married in November of 1958. Among the many jobs he had, Dave joined the Pipefitters Union where he worked for 15 years before opening The Millstone Restaurant in Ipswich. For 20 years the Millstone was a classic family restaurant and served as a gathering place for many friends and families. It became an Ipswich landmark. The next eight years Dave worked at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. He was a member of the Essex Fire Department and was also elected to the Essex Board of Selectman in 2016 and served one term. Dave was proud to be a Mason at the Masonic Lodge of Manchester, as well as having his Scottish Rites and being a member of the Shriners. Dave also served on the Board for the Institution of Savings and Beverly Hospital.
Dave is survived by his sister Kay Abadessa of Maine, a brother Robert “Tink” Doane and his wife Ida of Essex and a brother Alfred “Red” Doane and his wife Sheryl of FL. He is also survived by his wife Roselyn and their three children, David H. Doane and his wife Julie, Heidi Doane McKeon, and Dexter A. Doane and his wife Callie all of Essex. He was the proud grandfather to Erica DeWitt and her husband Scott, Travers Doane and his wife Yi Chieh, Courtney and Colby Doane, Randall and Henry Doane, and Molly and Nell McKeon. Dave was also an adoring great grandfather to Trent Doane and Harper and Lily DeWitt.
His funeral service with Military Honors will be held 11 am graveside Monday, January 23, in the Spring Street Cemetery, Essex. Family and friends are cordially welcomed. Visiting hours will be held 4 to 7 pm Sunday, January 22 in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, Ipswich. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Burn Hospital, https://lovetotherescue.org/ For directions and or to send a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.