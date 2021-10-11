Cheryl J. (Tucci) Moruzzi, 72, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, formerly of Medford, MA wife of the late Dominic A. Moruzzi passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, at Care One in Peabody.
She was born in Boston on December 18, 1948, daughter of the late James and Shirley (Gilligan) Tucci.
Cheryl was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1966.
In her earlier years, she worked in the hospitality industry and later worked as a home health aide.
She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother and will greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cheryl is survived by her sons, Dominic M. Moruzzi and his wife Azara, Dane Moruzzi and his wife Beth all of Manchester-by-the-Sea; 6 grandchildren, Luc, Isabelle, Zoe, Lia, Dane, and Tyler; her sister, Stephanie Tucci of Manchester-by-the-Sea; 2 brothers, James Tucci and Glenn Tucci both of Florida and her close friend, Norma Jean of Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church/Visitation Parish on Friday, October 15, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings during Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the American Lung Association of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Road, #301, Framingham, MA 01701.