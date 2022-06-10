Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff

Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff

A Celebration of Life for Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff on June 25, from 10 to 11:30 am at the Rosedale Cemetery Chapel in Manchester.  Please join us for a short program and some of Jackie’s favorite sweets/light refreshments to celebrate Jackie’s life and participation in Manchester’s community life.

To plant a tree in memory of Celebration Of Life: Duff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.