A Celebration of Life for Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff on June 25, from 10 to 11:30 am at the Rosedale Cemetery Chapel in Manchester. Please join us for a short program and some of Jackie’s favorite sweets/light refreshments to celebrate Jackie’s life and participation in Manchester’s community life.
Celebration Of Life: Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff
To plant a tree in memory of Celebration Of Life: Duff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
