Arthur Nahatis, 73 passed away peacefully on October 9 at the T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center in Dallas, Texas.
He is survived by his children, Alyssa Nahatis, Christie and Lief Peterson, Takis and Loria Nahatis, Scott and Kim Deeter; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Alexia Peterson, and Athan and Alice Nahatis; mother, Alice Nahatis; brother, Charles Nahatis and sister-in-law Stella; sister Stephanie Senecal and brother-in-law Dan, sisters Christina Barrett and Johanna Kadra and brother-in-law Malcolm; mother-in-law, Louise Horton. Arthur was preceded in death by his late wife, Susan Nahatis; his father, Chris Nahatis; and son-in-law Robert Norton.
Born May 30, 1949, in Salem, Arthur grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea until moving to Dallas, TX. He raised his family and spent most of his life in Midlothian, TX as a devout member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. One of Arthur’s greatest joys in life was being a father to his children and Papou to his beloved grandchildren. His family was everything to him. Arthur was known as a friend to all who brought light and energy into any room he entered.
He was a voracious conversationalist and lived life to the fullest. He was a true renaissance man who loved his Greek heritage and community, his faith, music, drums, gardening, cooking, motorcycles and having good times with friends. He maintained a positive outlook, no matter what. He loved to say hello to people while always leaving a memorable impression. If you had the pleasure of knowing Arthur, you had a friend for life and maybe a special nickname. He had many roles in life, but his favorite was being a Papou.
Arthur was always strong and fought hard in his final days. He departed peacefully with his Texas family at his side. He will be missed dearly; Arthur wouldn’t want his family and friends to mourn him. He would want them to remember the good times and think of him with a smile.
A funeral service for him was held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, October 14.
Rest in peace, Arthur, Pop, Papou, Cool Breeze. Until we meet again. As he told his grandchildren, “Peace, Love, and Rock-n-Roll.”