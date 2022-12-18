Alice (Mouse) R. Connolly, 94, died peacefully on December 9. Mouse graduated from Agnes Irwin School in 1945 and was a member of the Vassar College class of 1949. Born in Philadelphia on April 2, 1928, she was the daughter of George B. and Mary H.H. Roberts.
Mouse grew up in Philadelphia, PA. From 1941-1947 she spent her summers in Maine at her beloved Beaver Camp. In 1947 she was named to the United States Women’s lacrosse team and in 1951 travelled with the team to compete internationally. She taught sports at Brookwood School in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA and Pingree School in Hamilton. She spent many years skiing and travelling throughout the world with her family and friends.
In 1953 she married G. Peter Connolly III of Beverly Farms. She lived all her married life in Manchester-by-the Sea, where she raised her children and was an accomplished golf, tennis and bridge player. She moved to the Herrick House in Beverly, MA in 2017.
Mouse loved refinishing antique furniture and cooking. Mouse was a past member of Essex County Club, Myopia Hunt Club, the Singing Beach Club and Bass River Tennis Club. Her favorite event was the Fourth of July parade party that she hosted on her front lawn every year, starting in 1955.
She leaves two daughters Julia (Jules) C. Means, of Beverly, MA, Helen R. (Robin) Connolly of Smyrna GA and one son Gregory P. Connolly IV of Peterborough, NH. She leaves five grandchildren, Amanda H. Means, Richard L. Means, Whitney J. Connolly, G. Peter Connolly V, Blais S. DiBattista and five great-grandchildren. Mouse was predeceased by her husband Peter, her parents, George B. and Mary HH Roberts and her brother, George B. Roberts of Philadelphia, PA.
A private service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Mouse’s memory may be made to the New England Ski Museum, 135 Tramway Drive, Franconia, NH 03580.