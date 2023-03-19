Adrienne E. (Rodier) Doucette, 59, of Essex, passed away Wednesday, March 15, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Wood) Rodier and the late Harold Douglas Rodier. Adrienne was the loving wife of Peter Doucette, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
Adrienne attended Manchester High School where she was a standout field hockey player and later graduated from Northeastern University where she also played on the field hockey team. Adrienne completed her graduate studies in education at Salem State University. She loved to work with children and she spent many years working in the Manchester and Hamilton/Wenham school systems as a coach and teaching aid.
Adrienne was a wonderful wife, dedicated mother, loving grandmother, sweet sister, cherished daughter, and a devoted friend to many. She loved to be outside gardening, boating, fishing with her family, and bird watching. Adrienne will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and great sense of humor.
Adrienne is survived by her husband, Peter; two sons, Christopher Doucette and his wife Vanessa of Wilmington and Benjamin Doucette and his wife Mariyam of Amesbury; daughter, Elise Doucette and her fiancé Christopher Pellegrini of Essex; brothers, Michael Rodier and his wife Sarah of Manchester; Christopher Rodier and his wife Amy of Manchester; and sister, Amy Rodier of Mill Valley, CA; sister in law Diane and the late Stephen Rodier of Manchester; brother in laws, John Doucette of Orlando, FL and David Doucette of Manchester and grandchildren, Eli, Noah, Beau and Colin, her uncle Michael Wood and wife Mary Jane, and her many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Wednesday, March 22, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Adrienne’s memory to Care Dimensions Hospice (www.caredimensions.org). Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbell funeralhome.com.