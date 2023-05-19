Author Karin

Five Wishes 

Locals may know local author and illustrator Karin M. Gertsch for her charming children’s books (Flora Has an Adventure), but she has just released a debut novel about a family living in a small New England town.

Gertsch’s novel, Five Wishes, published by Atmosphere Press, will be available June 13.  The story begins with a couple.  Delbert MacInnes was born and raised in Hamlet and is content to remain grounded, while his wife, Matilda, has been itching to make her Five Wishes come true.  Over the years her wish list was amended several times—her patience is wearing thin.

