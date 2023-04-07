Author Grace Lin, Winner of Newbery and Caldecott Medals

Author Grace Lin enthralls students at MMES during an author visit on Friday.

(Courtesy Photo)

On Friday, March 31st, Manchester Memorial Elementary students were thrilled to meet Grace Lin, an award-winning author/illustrator known for advocating for diversity in literature and specifically, Asian-American culture in her own books.  Grace led three very engaging sessions, each focused on a different topic and book appropriate for the grade levels.

The idea of inviting Grace Lin to MMES came from 4th and 5th grade students who watched Lin’s TEDTalk about books as “Mirrors and Windows” earlier this year in Library class.  Students were so passionate about meeting Grace Lin that every 4th and 5th grader wrote a letter personally inviting her to make the trip from western Massachusetts to MBTS.  It worked!  And luckily, the MMPTO was willing and able to dedicate funds to the visit!

