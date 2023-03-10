Stella Nahatis’ recently published memoir, Taxi to America, A Greek Orphan’s Adoption Journey opens abruptly.  It’s the middle of the night, and 10-year-old Stella and her younger sister, Nitsa, are nudged awake in the boarding house room they share with their young parents who had gone out earlier that evening.  The family’s kind landlady firmly tells the girls they must get up and get ready.  Their uncle is coming for them.

Obedient, the girls do just as they’re told.  Outside, a taxicab arrives with their normally gregarious uncle, who this time is muted and careful.  The girls notice but don’t think anything.  In the back of the cab, they hold hands while their uncle rides in the front with the driver. 

