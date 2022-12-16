Shoebert

When my brother and I decided to purchase The Book Shop of Beverly Farms from retiring owners Pam Price and Lee Brown Simonds, we created an LLC that we called Industry Books. Industry is the town in Maine our family has been visiting every summer for our entire lives (Sam was born there), but we also liked how the name connoted hard work, business, the making of things.

The Bookshop is located on the corner of Oak and West Streets in Beverly Farms. Hannah can be reached at (978) 927-2122 or visit the shop's website at https://bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com/

