John F. “Johnny” Bachman of Hull, formerly a longtime resident of S. Boston, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024. He was 63.

He was born in Manchester to Eileen (Curran) and John Bachman. Johnny was raised in Manchester and attended high school there. After high school he attended Bentley University and then enlisted in the US Army. He served 10 years in active duty and then 20 years in the reserves and was proud of his service to his nation. Johnny worked as a letter carrier for the USPS for 25 years in the Hingham and Hull area. He made many friends during his time at the post office and made work feel like fun with jokes, pranks and dinner at the Snug after a long day.

He met his wife, Kathleen, when his mother befriended a girl that grew up in the same village in Ireland that she did. Kathleen and Johnny hit it off and were inseparable the 24 years that they were married. In his spare time, Johnny like to tend to his yard, spend time by his pool, eat out at local restaurants and of course spend time with his wife Kathleen and their dog, Brandy.

Johnny was a kind, caring and generous soul. He had a heart for serving others, whether it was in service to his country through the Army, his day job at the post office or his family at home. Sundays were his only day off and he spent them caring for his parents before they passed. He never complained and never had a bad word to say. He was loved by everyone and will be truly missed by all who were lucky to have known him.

Beloved husband of 24 years to Kathleen Barry of Hull. Loving brother to Elizabeth Decker and her husband Mark of Manchester, Susan Bachman of Manchester and Michael Bachman of Manchester. Adoring godfather to Jonathan Decker. Cherished uncle to Kailey Bachman, Tyler Bachman, Gareth Barry, Joseph Barry, Andrew Curran, and Michael Curran. Brother-in-law to Michael Barry, Gerard Barry and his wife Jill and Maura Curran and her husband Anthony. Also survived by his best friend, Brandy the dog.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, June 9th, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Funeral service will be celebrated immediately following the visitation on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Johnny’s name to the Hull Veterans’ Services, 253 Atlantic Avenue, Hull, MA, 02045. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.