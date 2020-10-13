Posted Tuesday, October 13, 2020 12:04 pm

Elizabeth (Roberts) Richardson, 94, died on October 9 at Seasons of Danvers with her family by her side following a long-term illness.

Born in Winchester on March 27, 1926, daughter of the late Clifford Roberts and Olga M. (Purchase) Roberts, she was raised in Winchester, a graduate of Beaver Country Day School in Chestnut Hill and the West Hill, Jr. College. For many years she resided in New York City and for forty years in Hamilton where she owned and operated a stationery business from her home. She was a member of The Vincent Club, The Children’s Friend and Family Service of Salem, and the Blue Hill Troupe of NYC.

Since childhood she was an avid sailor having raced and cruised for many years from the family’s summer home in Annisquam. She was also an accomplished tennis player, downhill skier, and enjoyed many bridge games with her friends. In her later years she spent many hours watching her grandchildren play a variety of sports every season. Elizabeth was a parishioner of the Ascension Memorial Church in Ipswich.

She is survived by two sons, David L. Richardson and his wife Sybil of Winchester, Peter W. Richardson and his wife Wendy of Hamilton, a daughter, Judith Sowada and her husband Ernest of Lititz, PA; eight grandchildren, Matthew Sowada of Lititz, PA, Jane Hasik of Prague, CZ, Abigail Considine of Manchester, Zachary Richardson of Lake Stevens, WA, Chloe Georgaklis of NYC, NY, Elizabeth Richardson MacLaughlin of Hamilton, Christopher Richardson of Boston, and Andrew Richardson of Charlestown, nine great grandchildren, a brother, John B. Roberts of Meredith, NH, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Peter C. Roberts formerly of Newburyport and Jean Simmons formerly of Wenham.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no services. Burial arrangements by the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich will be private and for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.