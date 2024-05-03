Posted Friday, May 3, 2024 5:23 pm

Ralph E. Bates, 92, born May 30 1931, died April 29 2024.

Ralph was the son of Ralph O. and Leah G. Bates. He was also predeceased by his sister Evelyn E. Dowell (1926-2010) and brother George K. Bates (1928-1929).

He leaves his nephew Steven Dowell, his nieces Bailey and Whitney Dowell and his cousin Bob Bates and his wife Janice. He was very grateful for his close friendships with George Eramo and Bob Willing.

Ralph was born in Watertown, Massachusetts and grew up in the Boston area. He attended Nichols College and Boston University. He made his living in real estate by purchasing and managing apartment buildings and creating the real estate newspaper Greater Boston House Buyers Guide.

Ralph was a benevolent philanthropist and his charitable donations were very important to him. He wanted to help those less fortunate and enjoyed giving back to the community. His generous donations have ensured that his name will be remembered for many years.

In his earlier days he enjoyed athletics such as tennis, basketball, and softball. Ralph was unique and had a great sense of humor. He used to enjoy driving around in his Hummer with his large stuffed tiger in the front seat – going to the Century House, Prattys in Gloucester or the Legion in Manchester. In his more recent years, he liked the simple pleasures such as eating Pirate’s Booty, ice cream and candy, doing puzzles with a roaring fire and watching the deer in his backyard. He also loved running his indoor trains and cuddling his cats Lefty and Spooky.

Ralph was very grateful for Aberdeen Home Care and the loving care he received from their caregivers until his final day.

Funeral Services for Ralph will be held privately in New Brunswick, Canada. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester. Condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com