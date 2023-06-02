Wellspring House - Hattie Freeman Johnson 1928

Hattie Freeman Johnson, circa 1928. (Courtesy photo: Wellspring House)

 

 

The two-day event next week honors the Freemans, a prominent Black American family that first owned the Gloucester Wellspring property for 103 years

For 42 years, Wellspring has supported thousands of individuals and families from all ethnic backgrounds and walks of life to achieve employment and financial security through stable housing, education, job training, and career readiness.  The organization has operated from Wellspring House, the historic home at 302 Essex Ave., Gloucester.  

