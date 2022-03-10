Afghanistan’s Success Hinges on Girls’ Education: The story of an all-girl’s Afghan school not only succeeding but thriving.
Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. join us for an online presentation on learning more about The School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA), an entity like none other. Go to the library’s website.
Founded by Afghan native Shabana Basij-Rasikh, SOLA operated in Kabul as Afghanistan’s first and only all-girls boarding school, growing from a single class of 6th graders in 2016 to nearly 100 girls in pre-6th through 11th grade in 2021. SOLA’S response to the fall of Kabul and the return of the Taliban last August made international news, as Shabana spearheaded the evacuation of more than 200 SOLA students, faculty and staff to the nation of Rwanda.
Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming this summer of 2022. Monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room. These Saturdays are March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 16. The Friends are looking for small and large paperbacks and books of fiction and nonfiction and on special interest such as gardening, cooking, children/young adult, sport, games, crafts, decorating, architecture, science, foreign language, large print, travel, animals, nature, history, biography, reference, classics and poetry.
Black History Month Movie
Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. we will have a special zoom program with filmmaker Craig Dudnick discussing his film Evanston’s Living History. It is the story of a community’s struggle for justice; with roots extending to the town of Abbeville, South Carolina and the horrific lynching of one of its prominent citizens, Anthony Crawford. Follow the lives of Crawford’s descendants and their allies as they fight for the passage of United States Senate Resolution 39, which apologized for the failure of the Senate to enact anti-lynching legislation.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. via Zoom join us to discuss the novel The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles.
Seeking Volunteer Knitting Guru
Are you a happy knitter with a little extra time? The library is looking forward to hosting (when small group gatherings are possible) a weekly or bi-weekly teen knitting group. If you’d be interested in volunteering to lead such a group, please contact the library.
Tai Chi Classes
Wednesdays from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the Manchester Community Center.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
The 9th Annual Peep Show Has Begun
Calling all ages, create a diorama of a scene from your favorite book or movie using these deliciously sweet, marshmallow Peeps as your main characters. Supplies are now available at the library while they last. Dioramas and entry forms need to be submitted between April 1-15. The public is then invited to view and cast their votes through April 29. A panel of library volunteers will judge and award prizes in three age groups: Youth – grade 5 and below, Teen- grades 6-12, and Adult. Winners will be announced on May Day.
Take and Make Craft
Pick up a Take & Make Craft Kit at the Library, supplies are limited to 1 per child.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.
Stories and Songs for Little Ones: On ZOOM with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, rhymes and simple stories. Email or call for your registration link.