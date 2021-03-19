Hammond Castle Museum will open to the public for its 46th season on Saturday, May 1. Fresh to the Museum this season is the direction of newly appointed curatorial director, John Leysath.
A state licensed educator, Leysath brings a wealth of experience and capabilities in video development. Under his stewardship, the museum plans to offer new digital content and tailored programs designed to support educators near and far.
"My goal is to highlight the history of modern science, technology, and innovation, of which Hammond himself was a part. To that end, I'm developing a number of digital and virtual media and exhibits to bring the Museum out into the community,” said Leysath. “It is really important for students to be engaged in STEM programming to be inspired to invent.”
Over the course of the season, the museum programs and events including: Arms and Armor lectures, Bubbles and Books story time for young children, Candlelight Tours and Spiritualism Tours as well as the Deck The Halls holiday festival.
John Hays Hammond Jr., known as “The Father of Radio Control,” was one of America’s most prolific inventors and a protégé of Guglielmo Marconi, Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison, and Alexander Graham Bell. Built from 1926 through 1929, and incorporated as a museum in 1930, the castle’s architectural style is a mix of a medieval castle, medieval French village, and a Gothic cathedral. It was custom built to encompass Hammond’s private residence, laboratory, and museum quality collection of architectural elements from his travels throughout Europe.
Also on display is Hammond’s extensive list of patents, his work with radio control and his work on guided torpedoes for the military.
In keeping with the health and safety guidelines set forth by the Massachusetts, the museum will continue to offer on-line tickets sales for timed tours to access the interior of the museum. Advance registration is required. Tickets may be purchased online.
“I am deeply proud of how well the museum and staff were able to adjust to the constraints we all faced last season and I am delighted to be able to welcome the community into the museum once again,” said Linda Harvey, executive director. “We are looking forward to our 46th.”
While new online content is in development, the 2021 Season schedule has been extended to offer more opportunities to visit the historic site. The museum will be open daily from May 1 to October 31 and on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in November and December.