Library open regular hours
Community Book Group
Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. we will be discussing “While Justice Sleeps,” by Stacey Abrams.
Story Hours
Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.
Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.
These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Starting Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Yoga on the lawn
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.
PreK Hooray on the lawn
Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms. Paige for a play-based group.