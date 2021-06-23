Randall C. Lane, age 102, of Orchard Road, dedicated husband of the late Anna E. (Carroll) Lane, died on Sunday, June 20, in the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following his brief illness.
Born in Ipswich on February 9, 1919, son of the late Charles F. and Helen B. (Roberts) Lane, he was raised in Essex and was a 1937 graduate of Essex High School. As a young man he clammed the Essex River with his father and grandfather. Randall attended the former Hemphill Vocational School in Boston before going on to work at the Robinson Shipyard in Ipswich. During World War II he served in the Pacific aboard an AR-20 during the Okinawa and Newetok (Marshall Islands) Invasion. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Essex, clammed, and then was employed for the next twenty-two years at Boston Naval Shipyard as a machinist. Following the Boston Shipyard he went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a machinist, retiring 1982 as a machinist inspector. From the years as a young boy until the illness of his late wife he could be found digging clams in the river he loved so much. Clamming, fishing and home gardening were his favorite pastimes. He and his late wife Anna enjoyed square dancing, following the Patriots and Red Sox, annual camping trips to York Beach, Maine, and trailer camping most of the national and many of state parks of our beautiful country.
Randall was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Church in Essex, the Ipswich VFW post #1093, the Essex Council on Aging and was a member of the former AMVETS of Essex.
He is survived by a son, Timothy C. Lane and his longtime companion Teresa Kaufmann of Essex; three daughters, Nancy J. Schusheim and her husband Brent of VA, Deborah L. Goodwin and her husband William of Gloucester, Candace M. Pritchard and her husband John of Salisbury; eleven grandchildren, Leana Long of VA, Corina Schusheim of IL, Courtney Schusheim Moynahan of ME, Timothy Lane Jr. of Ipswich, Torrey Lane of CA, Daniel Goodwin of Beverly, Michael Goodwin of Gloucester, Kyle Goodwin of Ipswich, John Pritchard Jr. of VT, Josh Pritchard of Swampscott and Benjamin Pritchard of Medford; fifteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Roselyn Doane of Essex; and many nephews and nieces. He was the father of late infant Randall C. Lane Jr. and brother of the late Fred Lane formerly of Manchester, Reyford Lane formerly of Winter Harbor, ME, Henry Lane and the late Dorothy Warner both formerly of Essex.
His funeral service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 24, graveside in the Spring Street Cemetery, Essex. Family and friends are cordially welcomed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Wounded Warriors, here.