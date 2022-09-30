Tweetings, fellow birders! Thanks for flying in to read this column. Alas, summer is over, but now we have the fun of autumn to look forward to.
With that in mind, I thought we'd try something different this week to help usher in the glory of the new season. So, grab your coats and wicker baskets and let's head on out to the fields to gather up some info on a family-friendly Fall tradition.
Apple-picking: Is there a better way to spend a crisp Saturday afternoon in October? The leaves are changing, the air is fresh, there's cider and doughnuts and pumpkins everywhere. However, before we go a-pickin' we should first get all our apples in a row (sorry ducks). That is, we need to clarify the terms we will be using so that we can be as properly informed as possible. Hence, a basket of apples is generally called a bushel, and it typically contains around 125 medium-sized apples. This weighs about 48 pounds and usually costs anywhere from $15-$30, depending upon the farm, area, etc.
A bushel of apples is equal to four pecks, meaning a single peck is one-quarter (1/4) or 12 pounds of apples. By liquid measurements, one bushel would be eight gallons, or 32 quarts, or 64 pints. If dividing your lot (say you only want half a bushel) that would be 24 pounds and two pecks. So, using this guideline should help you determine precisely how many apples you'd like, their weight, and how many you should receive.
Now, to the best part: what types of apples should we pick? Oh, there are so many delicious versions of this fantastic fruit, but I'll do my best to pluck out the finest of the fine and divine. Rather than focus on just a few "core" selections, I think it best to offer up a moderate list. What follows are some of the prime choices you may have this month when you make your way to your local farm or apple orchard:
McIntosh - Perhaps the most famous all-purpose apple of all-time, I had to start with this wonderful New England favorite. Red-green skin, white flesh and tart flavor, it's great for pies, candied treats or simply eating right out of the bag.
Granny Smith - This firm light-green apple which originated in Australia has become a true darling here in the States. White juicy flesh which is tart and acidic, it's great for baking pies, cobblers and crumble (cakes as well).
Gala - Wildly popular in recent years, this New Zealand native has found a true home here in America. Reddish-orange striped skin, mellow flavor with a soft touch of sweetness and floral aroma, this entry is especially good for making apple sauce.
Red Delicious - This tall, beautiful deep-red apple has a firm skin and striking look, with ample sweetness and a touch of acidity. Not good for baking but great for snacking. Is a handsome addition to holiday fruit baskets.
Golden Delicious - The name says it all, and this yellow-skinned delectable does not disappoint. Sweet and smooth with a fine flesh, it's excellent for sauces or fruit salad, as well as apple butter.
Honeycrisp - This rising star in the apple world is also the official state fruit of Minnesota. Red-skinned, evenly tart, juicy and sweet, with a phenomenal crispy crunch (thus the name). Absolutely perfect for snacking. Highly recommended.
Fuji - Originating in Japan, this apple is also gaining popularity here in America, and for good reason. Red-skinned with mild yellow highlights, creamy white flesh and juicy bite. Crispy and super sweet with a fine-grained texture. A genuine favorite among apple connoisseurs (also highly recommended).
Pink Lady (Cripps Pink) - Another tasty gift from the good people of Australia, this fabulous fruit combines sweet and tart to create one heck of an apple. Gorgeous shiny pink skin and white flesh, coupled with an effervescent finish. Quite frankly, they are simply spectacular.
A few other apple varieties that I urge you to sample: Ambrosia, Cosmic Crisp, Pinata, Snap Dragon, Jazz, Envy, Cortland, Empire Rave, SweeTango, Autumn Glory, Macoun, and Braeburn (my personal favorite)
Odds are you will not find all of these varieties during your apple-picking trip, so if interested, please seek them out at your local supermarket or grocery store. Apples are also high in sugar, so if diabetic, please take this fact into consideration.
As always, I wish I could continue, but the autumn sun is fading fast, so please allow me to finish up this little article with this little note: apples are a tasty treat, but apple-picking is an American tradition. It's not the act itself but the time spent with family and friends. Memories that grow and remain forever within the orchard of the human heart. When you cultivate such activities, you cultivate a community centered around peace and love. It's planting a seed of hope for the unknown future. Allow it to blossom and flourish in its course...
And we end with a funny poem:
Apples of green
Apples of red
Falling to earth
but not on our head!
My apologies to Sir Isaac Newton...
Happy Harvesting!
A North Shore local, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
