Some Top Interior Design Trends to Look Out For in 2024

CAPE ANN DESIGN

Posted Friday, March 29, 2024 5:44 pm

As we delve into the year 2024, there are dozens of notable interior design trends to watch out for, from color schemes to furniture styles, and even building materials. Here are three great ones that span personal health, vibrant colors, and a nod to personalization and heritage.

Trend #1 | Biophilic Design: Merging Home and Garden Spaces and Blurring the Lines Between Indoor and Outdoor Spaces

Creating indoor spaces with a strong outdoor connection is about blurring the boundaries between the inside and outside. This trend encourages a more harmonious living experience and fosters sustainability. Large glass doors and windows are becoming increasingly popular, opening up to outdoor areas and creating a seamless transition. This integration is also being reflected in material choices, with a focus on natural, organic materials such as wood and stone. Nature-inspired colors and botanical motifs are being used to create a sense of connection to the outdoors.

This trend extends beyond just physical spaces and into design elements, with lighting playing a significant role in setting the ambiance and connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. A surge in the use of energy-efficient fixtures and solar-powered LED lights is expected, helping to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that bridges the indoor-outdoor divide.

The Role of Plants in Biophilic Design

Plants are essential in biophilic design, serving as a vital connection between indoor spaces and the natural environment.

In 2024, indoor plants are not just decorative elements but active contributors to the overall wellness and ambiance of a space. Expect to see vertical gardens, indoor trees, and an array of potted plants integrated into interior design.

Karen Swanson of New England Design Works is a Manchester-based kitchen and bath designer who has been featured in the last two seasons of PBS’ This Old House. She said biophilic design began in California and has been surging east and encourages clients who want to incorporate plants into their home design to build an added eight inches of counter space behind their kitchen sink for a row of potted plants or herbs, especially if the sink looks out of a window.

“It’s a clean and easy look,” Swanson. “And easy to live with and maintain.”

The selection of plants will rely heavily on their visual appeal and therapeutic benefits, with calming green foliage and vibrant flowering plants both making appearances. Indoor plants can also play a role in improving indoor air quality, providing a practical benefit alongside their aesthetic value.

Beyond traditional potted plants, the trend also extends to plant-infused lighting fixtures and nature-inspired patterns on textiles and wallpapers, further emphasizing the role of plants in creating a holistic, nature-integrated living environment.

Advantages of Biophilic Design in Modern Houses

Biophilic design offers several advantages in modern houses:

Enhanced wellbeing: By incorporating nature, these designs can increase feelings of tranquility and reduce stress. They can also improve air quality and bring about a calming atmosphere.

By incorporating nature, these designs can increase feelings of tranquility and reduce stress. They can also improve air quality and bring about a calming atmosphere. Visual appeal: The use of natural elements and colors can enhance the aesthetic appeal of a space, making it more attractive and inviting.

The use of natural elements and colors can enhance the aesthetic appeal of a space, making it more attractive and inviting. Sustainability: Biophilic design encourages the use of eco-friendly materials and practices, thereby promoting sustainability.

Biophilic design encourages the use of eco-friendly materials and practices, thereby promoting sustainability. Versatility: This design approach is versatile and can be applied to various parts of a house, from living areas to bedrooms, creating a cohesive and harmonious look.

Connection to nature: Biophilic design helps foster a stronger connection to nature, which can be especially beneficial in urban environments where access to green spaces may be limited.

Trend #2 | Bold Colors and Metals: The Future of Interior Design?

In 2024, bold colors and metals are set to redefine the landscape of interior design. Bright, tonal touches are replacing the previously popular neutral palettes, transforming interiors into vibrant, dynamic spaces. Expect to see a surge in full gloss colorful walls, with hues like plum, wine, and indigo making a bold statement.

Metallic elements, particularly mirror-polished stainless steel, are also anticipated to feature prominently in home decor. From lighting fixtures to furniture, these metals bring an industrial chic vibe to spaces, complementing the bold colors perfectly.

Notably, the trend of mixed metals is expected to extend to bathrooms and beyond, with harmonious combinations of brass and black, or brass and nickel. Moreover, the use of powder-coated metals in any Pantone color is predicted to become mainstream, adding a unique twist to this metallic trend.

Trend #3 | Rediscovering Furniture Styles and The Rebirth of Vintage Pieces in Modern Homes

The re-emergence of vintage pieces in modern homes signifies a new era of home decor in 2024. This trend is about marrying the old with the new, creating a unique blend that speaks of individuality and historical appreciation. Mid-century modern furniture is making a strong comeback, with its clean lines and simple forms that effortlessly fit into contemporary settings.

Moreover, ornate dark wood furniture is being warmly welcomed back into homes. These pieces, often characterized by intricate details, exude a rich and luxurious vibe.

Rattan, bamboo, and woven furniture are also on the rise, adding a touch of vintage charm and a natural feel to modern interiors. These materials are not only aesthetically pleasing but also sustainable, aligning with the growing consciousness of the environment.

Kristen Litka, owner of Shackteau Interiors in Magnolia, began refinishing and painting traditional New England antiques more than 20 years ago. Today she has a busy business with projects, classes, a line of milk paints, and more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.

“Here in New England, we’re lucky to have these well-made vintage and antique pieces,” she said. In the last several years, Litka has noticed an uptick in younger, Millennial customers who are now interested in furniture with a history.

“Maybe someone inherited something from their family that doesn’t fit with their current décor. Reimagining that piece with updated colors or hardware is something they can do.”

Another characteristic of this trend is the mix and match approach. Instead of sticking to a single era or style, homeowners are now combining different vintage pieces with contemporary furniture for a truly personalized look. Susan Muzio who owns Muzio Designs, a home furnishing and design shop in Essex, mixes eras and aesthetics when styling options for customers. She encourages customers to leave ideas of homogenous design and tradition behind.

“To personalize a space, make it about you and your life,” said Muzio. “Choose a dominant style for a room then select an antique piece to compliment. It could add that wow factor. Then add the visual interest pieces with mirrors, artwork and textiles. Take a chance, mixing and matching old and new is smart and stylish. That antique chest of drawers of your grand mother’s could become your bathroom vanity”.

Finally, the revival of tassels and fringes, a quintessential element of vintage design, is expected. These details are being used to add texture and a finishing layer, giving a nod to the bygone era. In essence, the rebirth of vintage pieces in modern homes is about celebrating the beauty of the past and creating homes that are timeless yet trendy.