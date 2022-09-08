WHAT KIND OF WIERD THING on earth is a Mushroom Festival one might ask?  Well, there are Garlic Festivals, Apple Festivals and Tulip Festivals, so why not one for mushrooms?  

Mind you, it is not just a gathering of hippies and alternative medicine people.  Rather it has been going on for 42 years and this year attracted more than 800 people from all over the world, from Siberia to Florida to Chile.  It brings together serious scientists from Nobel Prize laureates to doctors, chemists, writers, businesspeople and various other professionals. 

Telluride Mushroom Festival_Establishing Shot.jpg
Main Street in Telluride, CO just before the parade.
Telluride Mushroom Festival_coat.jpg
Telluride Mushroom Festival_costume.jpg

This clever couple portrayed a Stinkhorn mushroom (lady, right) with her accompanying fly, attracted to her.
Telluride Mushroom Festival_Girl in Street.JPG
Telluride Mushroom Festival_Truck.jpg
This truck, decorated to look like an "Amanita" mushroom, has been a mainstay in previous festival parades. The truck no longer runs, so it is pushed all the way down Main St each year!
Telluride Mushroom Festival_Costume Winner.jpg

This 3-person Porcini costume with a knife-man ready to slice it open won for Best Costume this year.
I love mushrooms SIGN.jpg

