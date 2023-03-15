I remember the first house I owned when my kids were young.  It was small.  And my kids were at that stage where they just all seemed so BIG.  Not them really, it was all their stuff.  Their Lego models and their Cruise Ship Barbie monstrosities. 

We had an attic with a rope in the ceiling that I needed to throw my full weight into to pull down.  There was one light up there on a pull string and only a few pieces of plywood to walk on.  It was not a place any normal person would want to spend any time.  But when I got up there, the din of the kids got that little bit farther away, and I’d look around and think, “There must be some way I can harness this space.”

Jen Coles is a professional home designer and mother of four who lives in Manchester. Her website is Colescoloranddesign.com

 

 