Quietly, nearly a year ago after a full renovation of its 2,000 sf space, a new real estate brokerage arrived on Central Street in Manchester, across the street from the Town Common and next door to Style Snoop. It would be the 24th location for Boston-based Gibson Sotheby’s, topping off its Cape Cod-to-Cape Ann footprint. But was it really new? Well, no, if you see the team that's heading up the office.