I recently had some family over for dinner, COVID and all. I thought we’d eat in the living room, and had our socially distanced chairs all set up. But my guests came in as a group and while I was busy with the bustle and the greetings and the coats, they had all plopped themselves around my dining room table. It was so organic and so perfect that I just quietly swapped the buffet setup for place settings, and took a seat myself.