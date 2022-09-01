p_9 At Home Now_Traditional.jpg

The heat, this summer, has been tough on all of us—but it can be particularly tough on your house’s paint job.  Sure, I know in the spring you may optimistically think you can hold off just one more year, but by now your house may have you singing a different tune.  But do not despair, houses get painted all the way into deep fall if the conditions are right.  And after this summer you would think they’d have to be.

So, you’ve committed to repainting your home, and you’re up for a change.  Now what?  A good place to start is to step back and assess your house as a whole.  What are you trying to accomplish?  In general, you want to highlight your home’s strengths and minimize its weaknesses.  And yes, I know that doesn’t sound like rocket science, but sometimes it can be trickier than you think.

p_9 At Home Now_Modern.jpg
p_9 At Home Now_Front Door.jpg

Jennifer Coles is a local interior designer. Her instagram is: @coles_color_and_design. Her website is: colescoloranddesign.com