Return of Hit the Street for Little Feet 5K

Posted Thursday, March 28, 2024 5:45 pm

The Manchester Memorial Parent Teacher Organization (MMPTO) is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved community event, Hit the Street for Little Feet 5K! After a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this family-friendly run will take place on May 17th, 2024 at 6 p.m. Online registration is now open and available at MMPTO.org and at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/78250.

The Hit the Street for Little Feet 5K has become a cherished tradition in the Manchester community, promoting health, fitness, and togetherness while raising funds for the Manchester Memorial School. This year’s event promises to be better than ever before, with exciting activities planned for participants of all ages.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring back our annual 5K,” said, Principal of the Manchester Memorial Elementary School. “This event not only supports our school but also fosters a sense of community that extends beyond the classroom. We look forward to seeing everyone out there running, walking, or simply enjoying the day with us.”

In addition to the 5K race, the MMPTO is currently seeking local entrepreneurs to participate as vendors during the post-race festival. This provides an excellent opportunity for companies to connect with families while supporting a worthy cause. Interested parties should contact the MMPTO via their website for more information about vendor participation or email mmptopres@gmail.com.

To register for the Hit the Street for Little Feet 5K or learn more about volunteering opportunities and sponsorship options, please visit MMPTO.org. Don’t miss your chance to join hundreds of fellow community members for a fun-filled day celebrating health, education, and unity!

The Manchester Memorial Parent Teacher Organization (MMPTO) works diligently to support students, teachers, and parents by providing resources, organizing events, and creating meaningful connections within the school community.

Lisa Watkins/ Amy Lage

Manchester