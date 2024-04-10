Vote “YES” to Article 9 at Manchester’s Annual Town Meeting for Library Renovation and Expansion

Posted Wednesday, April 10, 2024 6:23 pm

To the Editor,

The Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library has been approved to participate in a state grant process for library renovation and expansion. If selected, the grant would cover approximately half of the eligible costs of a renovation/expansion of the library.

1. Why now? This is the first time in seven years the grant round is being held, with the next round expected to be in 2028 or later.

2. Why do we need an expanded/renovated library? The building faces challenges due to its size and age, most importantly accessibility issues and limited meeting spaces.

3. What are the next steps? As part of the application, we must approve the appropriation of $150,000 at town meeting to be spent in the initial “planning and design” phase of the grant. Funds would be spent only if we’re selected to advance.

Please show support by attending town meeting and voting “yes” to the warrant article addressing this grant (Article 9) at Annual Town Meeting on April 24, 2024

David Lumsden, Ric Rogers and Sarah Davis

Manchester Library Board of Trustees