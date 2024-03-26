Inaccuracies Abound in Keefe’s 22 March LTE

First, let me indicate that I am speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the MBTA Task Force. This is to correct the misleading statements in Jonathan Keefe's Letter to the Editor in the March 22, 2024 edition of the Cricket. What the MBTA Task Force has been discussing with Gordon College is a transaction which would involve Gordon College placing under permanent conservation 120+ acres of its land in Manchester in exchange for the Town's rezoning of approximately 7-10 acres of land on which multifamily units could be constructed.
Two Town objectives could be achieved as a result:
While our discussions with Gordon College are preliminary, the above goals are worth pursuing in my judgment.
Denny Hall
Manchester