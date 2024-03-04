Democratic Party Caucus to Add Three Delegates, Three Alternates

Posted Monday, March 4, 2024 11:55 am

To the Editor,

On Saturday, March 9 at 9 a.m., Democrats in Essex, MA will be caucusing to elect three delegates and three alternates to the Massachusetts Democratic Convention on June 1, 2024 in Worcester, MA. This nominating convention will endorse candidates for statewide office and prepare for the fall election.

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Essex are invited to join the virtual caucus and run for delegate or alternate to the state convention. This is a great way to get involved and connect with Democrats across the town and state.

Please register in advance for the caucus: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvce2qqTkoHNW4spyeHltGKypvnSjWtHJs

Please contact me with questions at essexmademocrats@gmail.com.

I look forward to seeing you on Saturday, March 9 at 9 a.m.

Carla Christensen, Essex