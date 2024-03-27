A Letter to the Citizens of Manchester by the Sea,

To the Editor,
If the MBTA and the Affordable housing requirements get their way, this is how I envision our beautiful town in 5+ years.
This obviously is what one person sees for our future. The whole process is ridiculous. Who pays for all this?
Our wonderful town, which we all love, will become just another overcrowded city. I use "city" because if our government wants all that it proposes, it will no longer be a town.
I envision our government sits at a round table and comes up with these proposals without any regard to the history of our town or size.
And finally, property prices will decrease, our school’s good reputation will end up middle of the road.
And, the MBTA is still unreliable and poorly maintained. GO FIGURE.
Sincerely,
Betsy Kross
Manchester