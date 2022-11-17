YOU MAY HAVE READ in these articles on the Great Marsh details on the salt marsh restoration work that is underway in the Great Marsh.  

This work includes regeneration of native salt marsh plants through the control of infestations of Phragmites and pepperweed, sand dune vegetation for storm erosion stabilization, eelgrass recovery for sediment stability in channels and habitat for our beloved bivalves, marsh hydrologic improvements such as mosquito ditch remediation and the draining of overfilled salt marsh mega-pools, necessitated by rising seas, as well as a host of other state-of-the-art marsh protection research and restorative projects.

Peter Phippen is a hydrogeologist and coastal scientist with 40 years of experience in water resources management.  He is currently coordinator of the Eight Towns and the Great Marsh Committee, a division of the MassBays National Estuary Partnership and the Merrimack Valley

 