Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours will begin again on Sunday, October 17 from 1-4 p.m.
JFK Library & Museum Discounted Library Pass
The JFK Library & Museum joins the list of museums in Boston and the North Shore that are reopening to the public and offer timed discount library passes sponsored by the Friends of the Manchester Library. The JFK library and museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with final entry at 12:45 p.m. until further notice. To make a timed reservation please go to the museum’s website at jfklibrary.org, and to reserve the discounted library pass please go to the Manchester library’s website at manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes. Each pass is valid for up to eight adults, seniors or college students or youths with a $3.00 co-pay per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
The USS Constitution Discounted Library Pass
The USS Constitution Museum now offers timed discount library passes sponsored by the Friends of the Manchester Library. To make a timed reservation please go to the museum’s website at ussconstitutionmuseum.org, and to reserve the discounted library pass please go to the Manchester library’s website at manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes. This pass allows free admission for up to nine people to the USS Constitution Museum only, not the USS Constitution Ship. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss The Throne of Caesar, by Steven Saylor.
The Joy of Bird Feeding
Looking for a way to brighten your yard and mood this winter? On Tuesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. join Mass Audubon naturalist Scott Santino to learn about the joys of winter bird feeding and become one of the 53 million Americans who feed birds as a hobby. He will discuss feeder types, the best seed to put in them, the birds they’ll attract, how to outsmart squirrels, and other ways to encourage birdlife into your yard and community. Scott Santino is the Education Manager and Teacher Naturalist at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield where he has been leading nature education programs for Mass Audubon.
Haunted Lighthouses of the North Shore
Thursday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Jeremy D’Entremont will host an online presentation that will focus on some of the macabre tales of New England’s coastal beacons, including the lovelorn spirit known as Ernie at Connecticut’s New London Ledge Light and the piano playing ghost of Maine’s Seguin Light.
Author Jeffrey Archer
Saturday, October 23 at 2 p.m. we will welcome bestselling author Jeffrey Archer on an author talk on Zoom. Jeffrey Archer has been a number one bestseller in fiction, short stories and non-fiction. He has served five years in the House of Commons as a Member of Parliament, and twenty-nine years as a Member of the House of Lords.
Join the Teen Advisory Board – Third Wednesdays each month, October 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Earn COMMUNITY SERVICE HOURS and have a say in all the good stuff that happens in and around your library and your community. Become an event planner! This month: Get spooky to plan the Haunted Library! We meet on the third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. To apply, email Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Teen Writers Workshop
Join Mia and a crew of teen writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Sign up today if you are in Grades 7-12 and like to have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, to hear what other people are writing, and to share some of your own stuff (always optional!). Space is limited. First Fridays of the month, 5:30-7 p.m. Next meeting: November 5. To register, call the library, (978) 526-7711, or email mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Dungeons and Dragons
“In the far reaches of the world, under a lost and lonely hill, lies the TOMB OF HORRORS. This labyrinthine crypt is filled with terrible traps, strange and ferocious monsters, rich and magical treasures, and…” YOU (if you are in 6-12 grade and want to avoid doing your homework). Join the adventurers, second Wednesdays of each month from 3:30-5 on Zoom, next meeting November 10. Call the library, (978) 526-7711, or email mblack@manchesterpl.org to sign up.
Let's Make Music in the Library* with Ms. Teresa on Tuesday, October 19 @ 10:30 a.m. (registration required)
We are pleased to welcome Teresa Coelho for a morning of music in the Library that is sure to delight our youngest patrons and their caregivers.
*Space is very limited and masks are required for ages 3+. Please call to reserve your DOT today (978) 526-7711. We thank The Hooper Fund for their generous support.
Stories & Songs in the Library* with Ms. Carol (registration required)
Wednesdays October 20 through November 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories in the Library with Ms. Carol.
*Space is very limited and masks are required for ages 3+. Please call to reserve your DOT today (978) 526-7711..
Virtual PJ Story Time returns starting Thursday, October 21
It’s fun to wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. For ages 3+
New videos posted every Thursday, but you can join the fun when the time is right for you!
YouTube video links will be posted on Manchester by the Sea Public Library Face Book https://www.facebook.com/manchesterbytheseapl/
F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity and Diversity in Masconomo Park
Sunday, October 24 @ 1 p.m.
Families and children ages 4-8 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children's Librarian, Carol Bender. For more information and to register, please email Lindsay at FEEDinME.123@gmail.com or Carol at cbender@manchesterpl.org
*In the event of rain this program will be held virtually.
SAVE THE DATES & RESERVE YOUR PLACE for a week of Halloween Fun at the Library!
Tuesday, October 26 @ 3:30 p.m. ... Pumpkin Decorating / Carving Workshop*
Pick out a pumpkin and then stay for a Decorating and Carving Program: supplies for decorating sugar pumpkins for elementary-ages kids and carving pumpkins for TAB and those with adult supervision.
Wednesday, October 27 @ 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. ... The Haunted Library*
Register for a half-hour of spooky fun touring The Haunted Library, and a story if you dare! Raffle tickets for those who come in costume and treats for ALL.
Thursday, October 28 @ 5:30-7 p.m. ... The Night of Fright & Light
Stroll or drive by the Library wall on Church Street to view our carved and decorated pumpkins.
Friday & Saturday pumpkins can be picked up and used in your own celebrations. All pumpkins not picked up will be composted.
*TO REGISTER for Pumpkin Workshop & The Haunted Library, please call 978-526-7711