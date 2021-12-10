Library Christmas Holiday Hours
Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25 the library is closed.
The library will reopen Sunday, December 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1 the library will be closed.
The library will reopen Sunday, January 2 from 1-4 p.m.
Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming as fundraiser on the red book carts in the lobby.
Tanglewood Marionettes presents Sleeping Beauty
Tuesday, December 28 at 3 p.m. join us for another spectacular production by the award-winning Tanglewood marionettes: Sleeping Beauty. Email or call to receive your ZOOM link.
Planting Workshop for Kids with Manchester Garden Club
Saturday, December 11 at 10:30 a.m. Have fun decorating a clay pot and learn about planting bulbs for indoor blooms in the winter. For children ages 4+, space is limited and masks required.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, December 7 at 4 p.m. join us to discuss American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, December 14 from 5-6 p.m. we will be discussing “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Linoleum Block Printing
Saturday, December 11 from 1-3 p.m. for ages 11 to adult. Learn how to transfer an image to a linoleum block, safely carve into it using an assortment of tools, and print by hand with inks.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Virtual PJ Story Time
Starting Thursday, October 21 for ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.