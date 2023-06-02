MHM Charles Sidney Hopkinson

Self-portrait, circa 1920, Charles Sidney Hopkinson (Photo: Manchester Historical Museum 2023)

The Manchester Historical Museum has recently acquired at auction three little-known paintings by the renowned Manchester artist Charles Sidney Hopkinson (1869-1962).  

Hopkinson’s works, largely held in fine-arts museum collections, are rarely offered in the marketplace.  The Museum’s acquisitions represent an important asset to the public and their access to great art.

